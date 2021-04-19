Snow Equipment Not Mothballed Yet, Accumulation Anticipated Tuesday Night
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It looks like we have not seen the last of the accumulating snow for the season.
AccuWeather says 2 to 4 inches could fall during the night Tuesday night, but it will likely appear as no more than a half-inch on the ground Wednesday morning, after which, the rest of it will quickly melt.
A high of 42 on Wednesday could melt the rest of it, though we still could see snowflakes mixing with rain showers during the day.
Normal high for this time of year is 61.