(WHBC) – The following communities have snow parking bans in effect:

Canal Fulton until further notice

Canton City until 12 midnight Monday

Canton Twp until 6 pm Monday

Jackson Twp until 8 am Tuesday

Lake Twp until 12 noon Monday

Louisville until further notice

Massillon until further notice

Perry Twp until 6 pm Monday

Plain Twp until 6 pm Monday

Waynesburg until 12 noon Tuesday