Snowplow Driver Finds Car Buried In Snow With Woman Trapped Inside
By Sarah
|
Mar 1, 2019 @ 7:08 AM

A snowplow driver in South Lake Tahoe, CA was surprised to find a car buried underneath the snow on his route. He was even more surprised to find a woman inside.
Officials say the snowplow accidentally bumped into the vehicle, causing the trunk to pop open. Workers began shoveling around the vehicle when they noticed a woman inside.
The 48-year-old woman said she’d been trapped in the car for about five hours with a dead battery, but fortunately appeared to be okay. A city spokesman said “If we had not gotten to her, I’m afraid this story would have a very different ending”.

