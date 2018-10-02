So a Horse Walks Into a Bar…. By Kayleigh Kriss | Oct 2, 2018 @ 12:12 PM A racehorse got loose, dumped its rider and somehow opened the door to the bar and ran in! Fortunately, no one (including the horse) was hurt! SHARE RELATED CONTENT That Had to Be One Heck of a Vertical Leap to Get Up There Cows Block Highway Traffic in Atlanta Week 2 of DWTS Had Some AWESOME Performances Drone Hits Woman During Family Photo Shoot Fan Throws Back Homerun Ball and Hits Batter Dog Knocks on Door After Getting Locked Out