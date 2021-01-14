So About Those Crazy Armie Hammer DM’s…
Armie Hammer was set to star with Jennifer Lopez in a film called “Shotgun Wedding,” but not that isn’t happening. This is because of drama surrounding Armie Hammer and his Instagram DMs.
Over the weekend, it was leaked that Armie was sending women graphic and explicit messages. There was also some discussion of cannibalism. There is no word yet on if the messages are real or made up. In a statement, Armie says, “I’m not responding to these b— claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic.”