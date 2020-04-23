So Don’t Freak Out, But Pluto’s About To Go Retrograde
For those who fear Mercury retrograde, Pluto going into retrograde may be the welcome change you’ve been looking for. Pluto is set to go into retrograde in Capricorn from April 25th through October 4th and it’s known to be the plant of rebirth, transformation, and restoration, which means you could see healing and change in your life. So if you’re looking to finally be rid of an emotional scar or just trying to make a change, now is a great time. During Pluto retrograde there will be a sense of togetherness as people work to connect in order to solve problems, either personally or on a global scale. Sounds like something we need huh? What do you hope to change or overcome in the next few months?