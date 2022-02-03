So Far Anyway, Not the Power Grid Impact Initially Expected
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Electricity line crews were expected to be busy during this storm.
But the reduction in the ice threat recognized on Wednesday has kept the number of power outages statewide in the hundreds rather than the tens of thousands.
Still, power crews are standing by in case there is more freezing rain and sleet.
AEP Ohio’s emergency preparedness manager asks for patience, please, if the power does go out.
And be sure to call the outage in.
And, of course, stay away from downed lines.