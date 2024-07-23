The 17th Annual Aultcare Wish-a-thon to benefit Wishes Can Happen is upon us and we sure hope YOU are all in! So many kids need your help! The average cost of a Wish continues to rise and the number of kids and their families asking for help continues to grow. There are so many ways you can make a donation. Want to find out more about our event and about Wishes Can Happen – the LOCAL organization that’s helped children for more than 40 years? Check out the website for stories of the children who already received their wish, wishes that are waiting to be granted, our auction items and a beautiful kids play castle valued at $20,000 that you can buy tickets to win!

CLICK HERE FOR WISHES WEBSITE