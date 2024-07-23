Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

So Many Kids Need Your Help!

July 23, 2024 10:33AM EDT
Share
So Many Kids Need Your Help!
MIX 94.1

The 17th Annual Aultcare Wish-a-thon to benefit Wishes Can Happen is upon us and we sure hope YOU are all in!  So many kids need your help!  The average cost of a Wish continues to rise and the number of kids and their families asking for help continues to grow.  There are so many ways you can make a donation.  Want to find out more about our event and about Wishes Can Happen – the LOCAL organization that’s helped children for more than 40 years?  Check out the website for stories of the children who already received their wish, wishes that are waiting to be granted, our auction items and a beautiful kids play castle valued at $20,000 that you can buy tickets to win!

CLICK HERE FOR WISHES WEBSITE

 

Popular Posts

1

Angelina Jolie Wants To “End The Fighting” With Brad Pitt
2

Sabrina Carpenter Tackles The Hot Ones Challenge
3

Music notes: Charli XCX, Halsey and more
4

Former Fearful Flyer Develops Flash Cards To Help Calm Nerves
5

The Mirage Closes In Las Vegas After Nearly 35 Years