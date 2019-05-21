Social Influencer Defaces 200 Year Old Statue to Gain Followers
An Instagram model from Poland decided to do something stupid in an attempt to get more followers. She posted a 6 second video where she looks directly into the camera and then takes a hammer and chops off the nose of a 200 year old statue. The stunt backfired and has been removed from Instagram. She has since deleted her Facebook page and turned off the comments on her Instagram. It is costing her jobs, as well, because a bank she was doing ads with has dropped her. She has apologized for what she did but the statue is damaged.