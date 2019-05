Is there a wrong way to eat a Chicken McNugget? Social media users seem to think so after a McDonald’s patron shared his unusual technique.

Sameer Jafri posted a photo to Facebook of his naked nuggets, showing the batter coating sitting separately in the box, wondering, “Do y’all peel your nuggets?” Incensed replies on the viral pic ranged from people calling him a “sicko” and “psychopath”. A few among the 5,200-plus comments did prase Jafri for his sauces.