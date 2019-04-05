Socks Or Pants? Which Goes First?
By Gabe
|
Apr 5, 2019 @ 3:25 PM

It’s a question as good as any… and it has the internet in quite the debate. Which do you put on first while getting dressed… your pants… or your socks?

A senior reporter for Buzzfeed made the mistake of sparking the debate by tweeting, “You guys ever put your socks on before your pants? Really interesting way to shake up the morning.” Then, the replies began pouring in, ranging from, “you’re a monster if you put your socks AFTER the pants” to, “yes I am not insane.” T

This was news to this reporter! People began tweeting additional reasons on why the socks go on first, referring to them as “Pant lubricators.”

