Some Changes As Deer-Gun Season Gets Underway

(WHBC) – Ohio’s traditional deer-gun hunting season begins on Monday.

The season goes from Monday, November 26th through Sunday, December 2nd. There’s also hunting on December 15th and 16th.

The ODNR’s Jamey Emmert encourages hunters to pick up a copy of the 2018-2019 Ohio Hunting and Trapping Regulations booklet before heading into the woods because there are some changes this year.

“One of the bigger changes is regarding public land. Only one deer can be harvested from public land this year.”

Emmert says that change is because hunters told them they wanted to see more deer on the landscape.

She says there’s also some changes regarding antlerless deer near the end of the season on public land, in which no doe can be harvested from December 3rd through February 3rd.

Emmert says a common misconception centers around shooting a deer that dies on someone else’s property that the hunter doesn’t have permission to be on.

She says the hunter doesn’t automatically have permission to retrieve the deer — they need to get permission from the landowner.

“I’ve never personally encountered a situation where a landowner wouldn’t let me retrieve, but to avoid that potential problem it’s always a good idea to talk to the adjacent landowners ahead of time, and they really appreciate that.”

The ODNR is anticipating the harvest from the 7-day gun season to be between 75,000 to 85,000.

Overall last year the harvest was around 186,000 deer.

Deer bag limits are determined by county. Stark County is three, while Summit is four.

The statewide bag limit is six deer, and only one buck.