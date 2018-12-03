Some Christmas Trees In Short Supply

(WHBC) – If you’re planning to have a real Christmas Tree decorating your living room this holiday season, you don’t want to procrastinate.

Some retailers, including locally, are reporting a shortage in their Christmas Tree supply.

Matt Workinger, Nursery Manager for Rohr’s Nursery, says larger trees — anything ten foot and up — will be in very short supply for the next five to seven years.

“When the growers went through the recession and did less planting, that means there’s less of those larger sizes coming on now.”

Some growers were even put out of business by the recession ten years ago.

Matt says, even as farms up their planting numbers it will take a while for that to show effects on the market.

He says Rohr’s has a good supply of the 7 to 8 foot trees available, but are down to just a handful of the 10 to 12 footers.

“Those bigger ones go real quick.”

He says trees being cut and purchased now will last through Christmas with the right care.