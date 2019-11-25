Some Companies Are Backing off of Black Friday, And Putting the Focus Back on Families
While most stores advertise their best sales every year on Nov. 29, some brands have decided to take a stand against the day’s “hyper-consumerism.”. This year, beauty company Deciem has decided to close both their physical stores and website for a self-described “moment of nothingness.”. The goal, according to a post on their social media, is to make sure customers “make the best purchasing choices.”. Flash sales can often lead to rushed purchasing decisions, driven by the fear of a sell-out. We no longer feel that Black Friday is an earth or consumer-friendly event, Deciem, via Instagram. Outdoor retailer REI will also be participating in a boycott of Black Friday, just as they have for the past five years. This year, in an effort to reduce “rushed purchasing decisions,” REI offered up to 30 percent off products between Nov. 15 and 25. When we really thought about that day, and we thought about the experience that we’re creating for our employees on both Thanksgiving and Black Friday, we just kind of stepped back,” Ben Steele, REI Vice President, via Huffpost.