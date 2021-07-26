Some Mitigation Measures Republic Steel Must Undertake to Reduce Lead Levels
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Residents who live near Republic Steel in Canton made it clear at a community meeting last week that they want to see more.
But, the company is being required to take a number of mitigation measures to keep leads levels from rising above the standard again.
Things like routinely wetting down roads or even paving them to prevent dust from being raised.
Also, an evaluation of equipment inside the plant to determine where lead might be seeping out.
After going above the standard in the Spring, the company is under a court order in hopes of preventing it from happening again.