Some Northeast Ohio High Schools Considering Starting School Day Later

Many high schools start by 7:30 which means the kids have to be up by 5:30 or 6:00. A study by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that starting school later would improve the health and grades of students. The study also found that teens need more sleep than younger children and have more problems getting sleep once they hit high school with school pressures, extra curricular activities and social commitments. The study says that high schools should not start classes before at least 8:30am. Brecksville-Broadview Heights City school district along with Cuyahoga Falls school disctric are both considering starting their school days later.