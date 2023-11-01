Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Some Of The Best Halloween Decorations Across The Nation

November 1, 2023 12:04PM EDT
GMA took a look at some of the most elaborate Halloween displays across the nation from Michigan, Utah, New York and Georgia.

But it’s going to be hard to beat 60-year-old Massachusetts architect Tom Saltsman! He’s been wowing his neighbors for 8 years with his massive displays! Over the years he’s had an enormous dragon that looked like he landed on his house, an ethereal skeleton spirit, a spaceship, a pirate’s ghost ship, and a King Kong that moves his head and roars.

What was the best display you saw locally?

