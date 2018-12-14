Some People Want Santa… To Be A Woman or Gender Neutral?

You know Santa Claus as a jolly old man with a big white beard…. but according to a new survey by Graphic Springs, some people think he’s due for a makeover. Instead, what if he was a woman – or gender-neutral?

The logo design company polled around 400 people from the United States and United Kingdom asking how they would “rebrand” Santa. Over 27% of people said they would want the new Saint Nick to be either a woman or gender-neutral – that’s 11% for female and 17% for gender-neutral.

Then, 4,000 people voted on the results to choose which new version of Santa they like best. According to them, “Modern Santa” should have tattoos, trim his beard, wear jeans and sneakers, and opt for a hoverboard instead of a sleigh.

Regardless, 72% of people like father Christmas just the way he is.

Source: CBS Philly