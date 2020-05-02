      Breaking News
Friday Update: Ohio Transitions from “Stay Home” to “Stay Safe” Order

Some Retail Begins Curbside, Appointments on Saturday

May 2, 2020 @ 9:23am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The new order issued late Thursday night by the state allows retail businesses starting Saturday to do business by appointment or to do curbside business, where possible.

Restaurants, haircare and other businesses are excluded from the “appointment” exception, but working groups are figuring out how to get those facilities open again.

We should hear from most of those groups next week.

The order is in effect until May 29, but will be changed in the meantime, says the governor.

