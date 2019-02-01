Someone Picked Up the Hotel Tab for 70 Homeless People in Chicago

With the sub-zero temperatures sweeping parts of the nation, one good Samaritan decided no one should be left out in the cold.

A makeshift camp of tents and people had to be cleared by the city of Chicago after a propane tank being used as a source of heat exploded. They were sent to the Salvation Army warming center.

Shortly after, the city called to inform the Salvation Army that someone picked up the hotel tab for the 70 homeless people in Chicago for the rest of the week so they wouldn’t have to endure the brutal temperatures outside. Nothing is known about the person who did this.

Have you witnessed any acts of kindness during these brutal temps?