Songs by Billie, Dua, Olivia, Taylor and Miley make Variety’s list of “Best Songs of 2023”

Some of the year’s biggest hits — and some lesser-known gems — made Variety‘s list of the “Best Songs of 2023.”

The list includes a whopping 65 songs, but #1 is Billie Eilish‘s “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie movie. Coming in at #4 is that other Barbie hit, “Dance the Night,” by Dua Lipa. The top 10 also includes Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Lacy” at #6 and Ice Spice‘s “In Ha Mood” at #10.

Farther down the list, we have Jonas Brothers‘ “Summer Baby” at #16, Taylor Swift‘s “You’re Losing Me” at #17 and yet another Barbie song, “I’m Just Ken” by Ryan Gosling, at #21. Tyla‘s “Water” comes in at #28.

Elsewhere on the list are songs that weren’t hits, but that the publication thought were standouts:

#26 – Kesha, “Eat the Acid”

#56 – Miley Cyrus, “Handstand”

#57 – Lauren Daigle, “Kaleidoscope Jesus”

#61 – Lizzo, “Pink (Bad Day)”

