Songs by Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, *NSYNC, Olivia Rodrigo officially eligible for Oscar nods

Some of the world’s biggest pop stars now have a 1 in 94 chance of getting an Oscar nod this year.

Of all the songs featured in the movies that came out in the past year, 94 have been deemed eligible to receive Oscar nominations in the Best Original Song category, Variety reports.

Those songs include Dua Lipa‘s “Dance the Night” and Billie Eilish‘s “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie soundtrack; Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Can’t Catch Me Now” from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes; and *NSYNC‘s “Better Place (Reunion)” from Trolls Band Together.

If the Dua, Billie or Olivia songs end up winning, the respective singer would get an Oscar, as all three women co-wrote their songs. If the *NSYNC song won, only Justin Timberlake would get an Oscar, because he co-wrote the song with Shellback and Amy Allen.

Voting in the category ends at 5 p.m. Monday. The short list — the final top 15 vote-getters in the category — will be revealed on December 21. The final nominees will be announced on January 23.

The 2024 Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air March 10 on ABC.

