Sonic the Hedgehog Trailer Released

The first trailer for the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie has been released.

In the trailer, you get a glimpse of Sonic and Jim Carrey in the role of Sonic’s arch-enemy Dr. Robotnik.

Ben Schwartz from Parks and Rec is the voice of Sonic and fans seem to like that, but the one problem they have is Sonic’s look.

What do you think about the Sonic trailer? How do you like the way Sonic looks for the movie?