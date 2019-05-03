Sonic the Hedgehog Director Will Change Sonic’s Look

After the huge criticism over the look of the movie adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehog, the director of the film has made the commitment to change the character’s look. Ever since the trailer came out, the criticism of Sonic’s look has been critical, to say the least, and the director, Jeff Fowler wants to make things right. He sent the message out about the change via his Twitter page and added the hashtag #GottaFixFast. While there’s no indication of what will change, it does have to be fast, the movie is scheduled to be released on November 8. Do you think they’ll get the changes done in time? Do you have an issue with the look of Sonic?