Sony Opens Direct Registration To Buy A PS5 Before Christmas

Oct 14, 2021 @ 7:18pm

PlayStation 5 consoles will once again be in short supply this holiday season – but Sony is giving players a chance to buy one straight from the source. The company is holding a “limited number of consoles” that can be purchased directly from Sony.

Players can register for an invitation using their email address and PSN ID. Registering doesn’t guarantee an invite – But if you’re one of the lucky few, invitation emails will start going out in November. You can sign up at PlayStation.com. What gaming-related items are on your holiday wish list?

