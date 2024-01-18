Sophie Turner asks judge to dismiss child abduction accusations against Joe Jonas

It seems as though Joe Jonas and his estranged wife, Sophie Turner, are on much better terms than they were back in September.

According to court documents obtained by ABC Audio, Sophie has asked a judge to dismiss her filing from September in which she accused Joe of “abducting” their daughters, Willa and Delphine. At the time, Sophie claimed he wouldn’t turn over their passports so they could leave the U.S. and go with her to England.

Joe denied he’d “abducted” the girls, and his rep said in a statement at the time that it was a disagreement based on Sophie announcing that she planned to take the kids back to England with her permanently.

But as the new filing points out, in early October the couple reached a temporary custody agreement in the U.S. and in the U.K. That’s why Sophie asked, and a judge agreed, to dismiss the petition in which Sophie accused Joe of the “wrongful retention” of the girls, citing The International Child Abduction Remedies Act 2.

The petition was dismissed without prejudice and without attorneys’ fees, expenses or costs awarded to either party.

Joe filed for divorce in September 2023; Sophie has seemingly moved on with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, while Joe has been spotted with model Stormi Bree.

