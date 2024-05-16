Sophie Turner Calls First Few Days After Split From Joe Jonas “Worst” Of Her Life

Source: YouTube

It’s tough navigating a divorce when you have kids. It’s even tougher when you’re famous and not-so-flattering stories are in the press about you. That’s what Sophie Turner found out in the days following her split with Joe Jonas going public. She talked about that time to British Vogue: “I mean, those were the worst few days of my life,” “I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States, and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out.”

She says stories about her being a “wayward mother” and “partier” were far from the truth. “I mean, it’s unfathomable the amount of people that will just make sh-t up and put it up based on a picture,” she said.

She credits Taylor Swift for being her rock during that time: “Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year,” “I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space,” Turner said. “She really has a heart of gold.”