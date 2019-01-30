SOTS Speech Returning To The Statehouse

(ONN) – Governor DeWine plans to deliver his first State of the State address at the Statehouse in Columbus, breaking with his predecessor’s pattern of taking the annual speech on the road.

The speech is traditionally delivered to the legislature, with supreme court justices, state officeholders and other officials attending.

Former Governor John Kasich moved the address away from Columbus for the first time in 2012.

That speech was in the eastern Ohio city of Steubenville.

In subsequent years, Kasich took it to Sandusky, Lima, Medina, Wilmington and Marietta.

Last year’s address was at Otterbein University in the Columbus suburb of Westerville.

A date for the speech has not yet been set.