Source: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a detailed long-distance dating plan

The South American leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour kicks off Thursday in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and rumor has it Travis Kelce will be in attendance.

But that’s not all the couple has planned. A source told US Weekly that Taylor and Travis have put together a detailed plan so they can be with each other amid their busy schedules.

“Travis and Taylor are a very real couple, they actually spend a lot of one-on-one time together and have developed a very real connection,” the source said. “They have very detailed plans coming up on how to stay together while she’s on tour and he has games.”

Travis hinted he’d be supporting Taylor at The Eras Tour during the new episode of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, released Wednesday. Jason asked his brother how he would be spending his week off, as the Kansas City Chiefs have a bye week.

“My skin’s getting real pale so I gotta go somewhere sunny,” Travis said.

Ahead of this three-show residency in Buenos Aires, Taylor’s also released a new, digital edition of 1989 (Taylor’s Version). It includes an acoustic take on one of her “From The Vault” tracks, “Slut!”

But don’t let the song fade away into your wildest dreams, as you can only get it for a limited time. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Digital Deluxe Album + “Slut!” (Acoustic Version) (Taylor’s Version) is exclusively available at store.taylorswift.com until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.