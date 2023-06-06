Source: Taylor Swift’s relationship with Matty Healy was just “a good time” that “ran its course”

Taylor Swift can have a summer fling with an old friend if she wants to. That seems to be the takeaway from her brief relationship with 1975 singer Matty Healy.

A source confirmed to People that the two are “no longer romantically involved” and explained, “She had fun with him, but it was always casual.”

And another insider tells People, “They were never boyfriend-girlfriend or exclusive and were always just having fun. There is no drama … it was a good time and ran its course.”

“Her focus right now is her tour. Since Matty is touring too, they won’t be able to see each other at all,” the source adds. “They have been friends for years and decided to just go back to being friends. Nothing complicated happened. It’s just life. Taylor is doing great.”

As for whether or not Taylor might have ended things due to the backlash over Healy’s problematic comments, the source insists, “He likes to provoke a response out of people. She’s a grown woman more than capable of forming her own opinions about people. No one forces her into anything, especially not these days. She’s on top of the world.”

In other Taylor news, her song “Karma” has jumped from #27 to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, thanks to the song’s new remix with Ice Spice, which is on the ‘Til Dawn version of her album Midnights. It’s Taylor’s 25th top-five hit.

