Sources: McKinley Ready To Name New Head Football Coach

According to sources, Canton City Schools and McKinley High School will name Marcus Wattley as the new head football coach of the Bulldogs.

An official announcement is expected sometime early this week.

Wattley comes from the University of Akron where he was the defensive ends coach under head coach Terry Bowden, who was fired at the end of the Zips’ season.

Coach Wattley also spent two seasons as head coach at St Vincent-St Mary in 2016 and 2017, where he compiled a 17-9 record, including two trips to the state playoffs. Wattley joined the Irish staff as an assistant in 2006.

Dan Reardon stepped down from the McKinley job after 4 seasons.