South Carolina Has Some Seriously Big Gators By Kayleigh Kriss | Oct 5, 2018 @ 1:28 PM This huge gator just strolled across the golf course on Kiawah Island, South Carolina on Sept. 30th! I'm sure EVERYONE got out of his way!