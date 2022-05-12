      Weather Alert

‘South Park: The Streaming Wars’ Coming June 1st

May 12, 2022 @ 9:15am

Another wild South Park special is coming to Paramount+ next month – and this time, it’s war.

This week, the platform dropped a teaser trailer for South Park: The Streaming Wars, premiering Wednesday, June 1st.

It will be the third South Park special to air on Paramount+, following Post Covid and Post Covid: Covid Returns.

South Park is no stranger to the streaming wars, as the show is making content for two separate platforms – the creators signed a deal to make 14 plus-sized specials for Paramount+, while continuing to air new episodes of the long-running series on HBO Max.

Are the South Park specials better than the actual episodes of the show?  Do you still keep up with South Park?

