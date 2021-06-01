‘Special K’ Auction Wrapping Up Soon
CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Bob Krahling spent over 40 years on the air here at 1480 WHBC.
But, “Special K’s” love for this area goes beyond that, and you can share in it.
A 500-lot collection of sports cards, tobacco silks, high school football programs and much more are being auctioned off online by Kiko Auctions.
The bidding starts to wrap up at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The proceeds will help pay for his widow Mary Ellen’s nursing home expenses.
A lot of her jewelry is part of the 500-lot collection.
“Special K’ was with WHBC from 1950 through 1991.
He died ten years later.