‘Special K’ Auction Wrapping Up Soon

Jun 1, 2021 @ 4:13am

CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Bob Krahling spent over 40 years on the air here at 1480 WHBC.

But, “Special K’s” love for this area goes beyond that, and you can share in it.

A 500-lot collection of sports cards, tobacco silks, high school football programs and much more are being auctioned off online by Kiko Auctions.

The bidding starts to wrap up at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The proceeds will help pay for his widow Mary Ellen’s nursing home expenses.

A lot of her jewelry is part of the 500-lot collection.

“Special K’ was with WHBC from 1950 through 1991.

He died ten years later.

