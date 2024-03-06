Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Spice Girls Mark 30 Years With Audition Footage

March 6, 2024 12:36PM EST
Source: YouTube

The Spice Girls are celebrating 30 years with a rare look at their 1994 auditions!

A month ago, Mel B teased the ladies are working on something together!

