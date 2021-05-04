Spice Girls Set To Reunite On Big Screen In Sequel To 90s Hit Film Spice World…
Get your choker necklaces, crop tops, lip gloss, and shiny eye shadow ready because the Spice Girls are reuniting! According to sources, the Spice Girls are going to come together to make a sequel to their 1997 film, “Spice World”, to celebrate the films 25th anniversary.
Geri Horner, formerly Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), manages the band now and is supposedly the one who is coordinating the project. Former members, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, and Mel B are rumored to be in support of the sequel, but no word from Victoria Beckham.
Are you in support of a Spice World sequel? Who is your favorite Spice Girl?