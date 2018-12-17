“Spider-Man” Rakes In $35 Million in Box Office Debut

Sony’s animated Spider-Man swung into the box office and was a big hit in its opening weekend raking in $35.4 million and coming in at number one at the box office.

The movie now has the title of the largest December animated opening since “Sing” back in 2016.

Clint Eastwood’s “The Mule” came in at number two with $17 million and in third was the holiday classic “The Grinch” at $11.58 million.

The success of the film now has Sony looking to patent the animation technology that it used to make the Spider-Man flick.

Did you get a chance to see Spider-Man this weekend? What did you think of the movie?