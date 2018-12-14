“Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse” Was Great! And the Soundtrack isn’t Bad Either…
By Sarah Peters
Dec 14, 2018 @ 11:05 AM

The Original Soundtrack for Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse features some heavy hitters.
The album has 13 tracks featuring artists like Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla Sign, and Juice WRLD.
The current single Sunflower from Swae Lee and Post Malone also appears on the soundtrack.
Will you be seeing the movie? What song on the soundtrack do you like the most?

