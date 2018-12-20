Spire Put Into Place Atop Gervasi Vineyard Still House

(WHBC) – The final architectural detail of The Still House at Gervasi Vineyard has been put into place.

Owner Ted Swaldo says the spire was inspired by a church in Denno, Italy where his mom was raised.

“In the church that she was baptized in, and all my relatives on that side, the Gervasis, it had a spire on it, and we designed it to look almost identical to the one on her church.”

Swaldo says his mom would’ve been very proud to see the spire being put into place atop The Still House.

“She would be so excited to see the property and what we’ve done with the name.”

Swaldo says they’ve decided that the label on their Gervasi spirits will be a spire logo.

“Whether it be vodka, rum, bourbon or whatever, it will have a spire label on it.”

He says the production side of the distillery will open on January 1st.