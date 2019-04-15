SPOILERS! Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Quick Recap: What Happened Last Night

Last night was the premiere of the FINAL season of Game of Thrones. And boy oh boy, it was an episode of all the reunions we have dreamed of! Jon Snow reunited with what is left of his adopted siblings, his bestie Sam, and started planning for the war with the Night King. Oh! And don’t forget that Jon RODE A DRAGON.

We also got to see Arya reunite with the Hound and Gendry.

Sansa and Tyrion have a #AWKWARD reunion. They are technically still husband and wife, and haven’t seen each other since Joffrey’s wedding, where he kicked the bucket.

Don’t forget that Sam learned the fate of his brother and father at the hand of Daenerys, right after Daenerys thanks Sam for curing Jorah of greyscale. Sam then passes on the information he learned to Jon about his true linage as a Targaryen, and heir to the Iron Throne.

Yara Greyjoy was rescued from Euron’s clucthes by Theon.

We learn that Tormund did survive the Wall crumbling! Yay! But he stumbles upon a troubling discovery with Beric at the ruins of the Last Hearth.

And last, but CERTAINLY not least… Jamie Lannister arrives in Winterfell.

That’s the VERY quick recap of the first episode of the final season of Game of Thrones.