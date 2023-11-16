Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Spontaneous Wheelchair Wheelies Leads To A Sweet Friendship

November 16, 2023 9:50AM EST
This story is so beautiful in many ways!

It started at a hardware store where Hannah Hutzley was shopping in her wheelchair.  Then she hears a little boy whisper, “Hi… do you know how to do wheelies?” He was also in a wheelchair and that magical moment sparked an adorable new friendship!

Hannah was injured when she was 19 so she knew was it was like to be able-bodied.  And her attitude has been one of gratitude because of the new perspective to appreciate life and her loved ones more.  She understands life is a gift and says she wouldn’t change a thing because she didn’t have that gratitude before.

