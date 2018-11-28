Sport “Game of Thrones” Gear on Your Feet!

Adidas has just released the colorway for their “House Lannister” UltraBOOST.

The shoe will be a part of their much talked about “GoT” collection that will commemorate the final season of the popular HBO series.

The shoe bolsters a bright red upper speckled with gold and a black heel. The shoe will also have the Lannister motto “HEAR ME ROAR” on the heel and the show’s logo on the insole.

Look for Adidas’ “Game of Thrones” pack to hit store shelves just i time for the final season of the show.

Will you pick up a pair of these shoes? Do you think that the final season of the show will live up to the hype?