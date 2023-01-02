Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Sports Betting Underway at 1500 Ohio Sites, on Apps

January 2, 2023 11:06AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Ohio is now a sports gambling state.

As of first thing Sunday morning, Ohioans could bet through sports apps, at MGM Northfield and at kiosks at several local bars and restaurants.

But already, the Ohio Casino Control Commission is warning the betting industry that their advertising which must contain “problem gambling” information is not always doing so on a conspicuous basis, which is required.

The commission has already gone after one operator for targeting an under-21 audience.

The legislation permitting sports betting also provides funds for those with a gambling problem.

And the Problem Gambling Network of Ohio says they have an online tool to help you determine if you might be at risk.

Their Problem Gambling hotline is 800-589-9966.

