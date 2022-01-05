Sports Gaming Law Includes Provision, Monies for Problem Gambling
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state did the same thing when casino and racino legislation was passed.
The sports gaming law has two-percent of revenue going to support programs for those with gambling addictions.
The Problem Gambling Network of Ohio says the state has been a leader in financing such programs, with expectations there will be more problems.
Some of our neighboring states have already seen that.
Executive Director Derek Longmeier says sports gaming is the biggest-ever expansion of gambling in the state.
Longmeier says the organization takes no “for” or “against” stance on sports betting.
But they do recognize the ease with which people will be able to participate, even with their phones.