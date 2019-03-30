Spring Breakers Are Drinking Vodka From Sunscreen Bottles And Cops Are Catching On

There is no one with more motivation than a college student on spring break trying to hide the alcohol.

Spring Breakers thought it would be clever to conceal their alcohol in sunscreen bottles and the police are reminding them that it’s not.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reminds beachgoers on Facebook that “hiding alcohol in sunscreen bottles only works if deputies don’t see you drinking out of them.”

Some of the comments included calling the offenders “amateurs” because everyone knows you can just use a water bottle, which doesn’t look suspicious.

Although we don’t condone underage drinking, for the record Amazon does sell a sunscreen flask for under $10.

Did you get busted during Spring Break? What did you do and how did you get busted?