Spring Into Daylight Savings

This news might catch you off guard. Daylight Savings Time happens this weekend.

We spring forward as clocks push ahead one hour at 2:00 am Sunday morning. Most devices automatically change the time now but some will need to be manually adjusted.

This is the time of year to be reminded that the time change could mess with the body. Experts say the loss of one hour causes a higher risk of heart attack and stroke.

That hour difference also can hurt people who already have trouble sleeping. For 5 to 7 days after the time change, it could affect people’s sleep patterns.

To ensure your well adjusted to the time change, try going to bed more than an hour early or even make plans to look forward to in the morning.

One thing is for sure, with the clocks moving forward means we are even closer to spring, and at least that’s something to look forward to!