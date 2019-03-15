St. Patrick’s Day Deals and Freebies!

St. Patrick’s Day is this Sunday, so get ready for rainbows, green clovers and leprechauns to take over. But there’s also a pot of gold to look forward to because lots of restaurants are offering specials and discounts this weekend in honor of the holiday. Here’s where you can find green treats and sweet deals on cocktails.

Applebee’s – The drink of the month for March is the $2 Absolut Rainbow Punch, made with Absolut vodka, green apple, lemon and ginger syrups, and it even comes with a candy rainbow.

Bruegger’s Bagels – Come get your seasonal shamrock bagels today through Sunday.

California Pizza Kitchen – Sip on $5 mule cocktails made with Jameson Irish Whiskey on St. Patrick’s Day.

Chili’s – Their margarita of the month is the Lucky Jameson, made with…what else? Jameson whiskey, Lunazul Tequila, Triple Sec and fresh sour mix, and it’s just $5.

Dunkin’ – Their Irish Creme coffee drinks have made a comeback after a few years and all throughout March they’re serving medium iced coffees for just $2 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Krispy Kreme – Those famous Original Glazed Doughnuts are going green this weekend for the holiday and when you come pick up a box of green goodies, you might win a “Golden Dozen Pass.” Today through Sunday, multiple winners at each participating location will win a free dozen glazed doughnuts a month, for a whole year!

Tim Hortons – To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, they’ve got a four-leaf Clover Donut. Each heart-shaped doughnut comes with cream filling and it’s topped with white fondant and festive green sprinkles and the four-pack is only $4.49.

And, don’t forget to swing by and party with Gabe and Sarah Quinn at Jerzees!

SOURCE: TODAY.COM