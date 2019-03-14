St. Patrick’s Day Sobriety Checkpoints

(WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is urging St. Patrick’s Day revelers to celebrate responsibly this weekend.

And deputies are setting up sobriety checkpoints to catch some of the less responsible individuals.

Operations Major C. J. Stantz says deputies, along with other members of the OVI Task Force, will be conducting roadside checks of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment.

“We’re hoping for a safe weekend, that’s out goal, no fatalities and no accidents involving intoxicated drivers.”

He strongly recommends to those who will be consuming alcohol to plan for a designated driver or make other

arrangements.

He says, have a good time, just be responsible.

“You can drink, but we just hope that you don’t get behind the wheel of a car and create a hazard on the roadways.”

Meantime, the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Canton Post has been utilizing Federal Highway Traffic Safety Grant Funding in the month of March, focusing efforts at reducing crashes throughout Stark County.

In addition to focusing efforts on impaired drivers, troopers are also paying special attention to distracted driving, failure to yield and safety belt violations.