Stabbing Suspect At Large – Louisville Man in Critical Condition

Canton Police are looking for a man who is accused of stabbing his brother.

They’re looking for 42-year old Derek Edwards of Canton. They say he stabbed 42-year old Erek Bichsel of Louisville who is listed in critical condition,.

After going to the hospital to investigate, detectives found the vehicle that dropped the victim off – it was located in the 1700 block of Superior Avenue, NE. They then obtained arrest warrants for Edwards. He remains at large.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with any information in regards to this crime or the whereabouts of the

suspect is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau