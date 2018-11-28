Stan Lee’s Cause of Death Was Heart Failure
By Sarah Peters
|
Nov 28, 2018 @ 6:44 AM

It’s been two weeks since the passing of comic book legend Stan Lee, and now the cause of his death has been revealed.
It’s being reported that his death certificate lists heart and respiratory failure as the cause along with aspiration pneumonia as a contributing factor.
Stan passed away on November 12 at the age of 95 and is survived by his daughter JC.

